Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 87 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Tesla by 67.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $341,210,000 after buying an additional 613,525 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 102.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 45.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $229,992,000 after buying an additional 298,142 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Tesla by 11.9% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after buying an additional 82,505 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $65,521,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,681 shares of company stock worth $31,427,895 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $564.82 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $594.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $439.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of -116.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Nord/LB set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

