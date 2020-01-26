New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth about $453,323,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth about $176,928,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,832,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the third quarter worth about $52,149,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the second quarter worth about $40,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

EDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day moving average is $114.90. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.49. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $72.73 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $785.21 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.