Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 292,720 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,611,000 after buying an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of 733.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

