Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,140 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 252.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,032,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755,255 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 11.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,174,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,377,000 after acquiring an additional 334,804 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after acquiring an additional 73,083 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8,782.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $23.95 on Friday. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.