Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 185,425,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,698,501,000 after purchasing an additional 694,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,635,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,893 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,718 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ford Motor by 13.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,005,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,171,000 after purchasing an additional 158,130 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F opened at $9.00 on Friday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Evercore ISI cut Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

