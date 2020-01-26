Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 516 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 38.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,899,000 after purchasing an additional 265,071 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hershey by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 152,588 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hershey by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,831,000 after acquiring an additional 152,380 shares during the period. 53.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSY stock opened at $154.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Hershey Co has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $374,925.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,230 shares of company stock valued at $7,720,027. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $147.00 target price on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

