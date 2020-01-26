Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in VF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,295,000.

Shares of VFC opened at $84.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $76.77 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Bailey sold 21,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $1,772,045.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock worth $17,535,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

