Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Position Lessened by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,100,000 after buying an additional 56,225 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

Shares of MHK opened at $141.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.93 and a 12 month high of $156.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.98.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $216,113.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 26,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $4,002,663.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,341. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

