Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in State Street by 65.7% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in State Street by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 632,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in State Street by 105.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 133,872 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $78.34 on Friday. State Street Corp has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $85.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 36,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,901,370.80. Also, EVP Joerg Ambrosius sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $187,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,222.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,984 shares of company stock worth $7,709,865 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

