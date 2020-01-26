Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 2,076 Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 4,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,357 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 1,166.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,270,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,266 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at about $36,615,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,574,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,400,000 after purchasing an additional 602,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 138.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 556,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 323,370 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,452,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven W. Berglund sold 308,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $12,398,543.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,739,508.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,790 shares of company stock valued at $13,740,674 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $874.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

