Advisor Partners LLC Has $990,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Republic Services by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.03 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.29.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $188,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $551,260. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.27.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

