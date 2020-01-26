Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins by 15.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $475,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $457,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Cummins by 8.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 148,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.41.

NYSE:CMI opened at $169.15 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.88 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

