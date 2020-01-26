Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3,516.4% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 72,191 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,007 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $179.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average of $168.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $113.70 and a 1-year high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Gabelli upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.88.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

