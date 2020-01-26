Advisor Partners LLC Grows Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 110,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,805 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC stock opened at $56.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average of $59.11. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($2.66). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.