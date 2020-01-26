Advisor Partners LLC Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,940,243 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $230,188,000 after buying an additional 2,981,656 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $115,579,000 after buying an additional 309,242 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $75,789,000 after buying an additional 2,440,177 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $71,709,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,388,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $69,231,000 after buying an additional 135,066 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $50.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 265.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $4,199,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,013 shares in the company, valued at $15,556,675.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $1,664,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 939,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,279,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,896 shares of company stock worth $21,247,093 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

