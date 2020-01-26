Advisor Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,069,000 after buying an additional 964,364 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,424,000 after buying an additional 310,066 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 340,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after buying an additional 254,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 682,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after buying an additional 129,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,100,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,600,000 after buying an additional 70,970 shares during the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.81.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

