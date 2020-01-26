Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 4,424 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 106.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $40,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Shares of KMI opened at $21.56 on Friday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,389,251.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fayez Sarofim bought 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,399,852.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,187,827 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

