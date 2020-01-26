Advisor Partners LLC Sells 1,122 Shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Relx by 750.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44. Relx PLC has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

