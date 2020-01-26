Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

AWK stock opened at $135.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.68. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.36 and a 52 week high of $136.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.