Advisor Partners LLC Buys 1,125 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $47.15 on Friday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

