Agrios Global (CNSX:AGRO) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Agrios Global Holdings Ltd (CNSX:AGRO) shares dropped 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, approximately 18,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.42.

Agrios Global Company Profile (CNSX:AGRO)

Agrios Global Holdings Ltd. operates as a data analytics driven agriculture technology and services company. The company leases and manages properties and equipment for eco-sustainable agronomy and provides advisory services to support various aspects of aeroponic cultivation in the cannabis sector. Agrios Global Holdings Ltd.

