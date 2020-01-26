Avjennings (ASX:AVJ) Trading Up 2.4%

Avjennings Ltd (ASX:AVJ)’s stock price was up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.64 ($0.45) and last traded at A$0.64 ($0.45), approximately 172,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.62 ($0.44).

The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.55. The company has a market capitalization of $257.96 million and a PE ratio of 15.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.59.

Avjennings Company Profile (ASX:AVJ)

AVJennings Limited engages in the development of residential properties in Australia. It is involved in land and apartment development, and integrated housing activities. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia. AVJennings Limited is a subsidiary of SC Global Developments Pty Ltd.

