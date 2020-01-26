Sealink Travel Group (ASX:SLK) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Sealink Travel Group Ltd (ASX:SLK) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$4.20 ($2.98) and last traded at A$4.20 ($2.98), approximately 261,501 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.35 ($3.09).

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$4.82 and its 200-day moving average is A$4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $555.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81.

Get Sealink Travel Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Sealink Travel Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.32%.

SeaLink Travel Group Limited operates as a tourism and transport company in Australia. The company operates through Kangaroo Island SeaLink, Captain Cook Cruises, and SeaLink Queensland segments. It provides cruises, ferry, and charter services on Sydney Harbour, Swan River and on the Murray River; passenger, vehicle, and freight ferry services between Kangaroo Island and the South Australian mainland; and resort accommodation, restaurants, touring, and ferry services on Fraser Island, Queensland.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealink Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealink Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.