PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund (ASX:PAF) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Ltd (ASX:PAF) traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.97 ($0.69) and last traded at A$0.97 ($0.68), 250,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.96 ($0.68).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.87.

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Company Profile (ASX:PAF)

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

