CWM Advisors LLC Sells 767 Shares of Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,513,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,328 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Matthews International by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 413,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Matthews International by 156.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Matthews International by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 261,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Matthews International alerts:

NASDAQ MATW opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Matthews International Corp has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $46.72.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $392.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.59 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MATW shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Matthews International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Matthews International Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.