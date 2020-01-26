CWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

CWM Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 48.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 30,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $861,091.84. Following the sale, the executive now owns 8,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,821.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $3,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,808,669.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,619 shares of company stock worth $6,117,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAXN. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

AAXN stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 322.20, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.59.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.