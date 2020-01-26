CWM Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 19.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 45,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD opened at $84.46 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $85.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

