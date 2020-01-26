CWM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

CWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 166.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,226,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,058,000 after buying an additional 765,521 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,208,000. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,165,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after acquiring an additional 188,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.63.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $27.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

