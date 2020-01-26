CWM Advisors LLC Sells 422 Shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

CWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.21. South Jersey Industries Inc has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.87 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.