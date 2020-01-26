CWM Advisors LLC Sells 1,033 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth about $11,090,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth $8,531,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after acquiring an additional 158,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,873,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,416,000 after purchasing an additional 109,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 658,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after buying an additional 96,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David C. Lawson sold 1,164 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $46,501.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. Columbia Banking System Inc has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLB. BidaskClub downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

