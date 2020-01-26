CWM Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

CWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Inovalon by 437.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 14.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after purchasing an additional 60,127 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter valued at $486,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Inovalon by 48.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 171,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 55,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Inovalon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Inovalon stock opened at $20.01 on Friday. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.92 million. Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

