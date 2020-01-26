James Investment Research Inc. Sells 23,843 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,843 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

BATS:FLOT opened at $51.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

