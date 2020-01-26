Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,753 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $110.42 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

