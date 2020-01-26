Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.7% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $24,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after purchasing an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,074,144 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,395,131,000 after purchasing an additional 516,977 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,682,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $962,702,000 after buying an additional 147,387 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,716,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $752,348,000 after buying an additional 496,008 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.65. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.26.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

