James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 31,462 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,462 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.15% of SkyWest worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYW. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

SkyWest stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.93 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. SkyWest’s payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

