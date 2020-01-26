James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 289.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 29.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 31,191 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 309,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 61,636 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $203,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,366 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,981,520 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,933,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $77.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

