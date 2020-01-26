Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $92.97 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.06.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

