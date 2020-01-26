Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 844 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

