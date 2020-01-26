James Investment Research Inc. Sells 585 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.34 and a 200 day moving average of $114.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

