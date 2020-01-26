James Investment Research Inc. Has $4.03 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 32,520 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $44,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 261.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,160,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,417 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.14 and a 12 month high of $60.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MU. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.97.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

