Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.23 and last traded at $47.28, 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 40,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Millicom International Cellular from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Millicom International Cellular SA will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 195.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth $858,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth $870,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 717.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGO)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

