Family Zone Cyber Safety (ASX:FZO) Trading Down 2.9%

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Family Zone Cyber Safety Ltd (ASX:FZO) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$0.17 ($0.12) and last traded at A$0.17 ($0.12), approximately 24,578 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81.

Family Zone Cyber Safety Company Profile (ASX:FZO)

Family Zone Cyber Safety Limited develops cyber safety products and services in Australia and the United Kingdom. It offers Family Zone Platform, a cloud-based parental control platform; Family Zone Box to protect connected devices at home; and Family Zone App, which provides cyber safety protection outside the home.

