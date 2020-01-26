Vaneck Au Corp Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:PLUS) Shares Up 0.2%

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Shares of Vaneck Au Corp Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:PLUS) were up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$18.59 ($13.18) and last traded at A$18.59 ($13.18), approximately 21,359 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$18.56 ($13.16).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$18.52 and its 200 day moving average price is A$18.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.86%.

