Japan Display (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Trading 3.4% Higher

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Shares of Japan Display Inc (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) rose 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68, approximately 155 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Japan Display Company Profile

Japan Display Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells small-and medium-sized display devices and related products in Japan. It offers various LCD modules for mobile applications, such as smartphone and tablet devices; wearable applications, including sports watches, healthcare equipment, and action cameras; automotive applications, such as car navigation, instrument panel, and rear seat monitor; displaying images and diagnosis comprising PACS, ultrasonograph, mammography, etc.; IoT products and applications, including outdoor sports gears, medical and healthcare devices, remote controllers, and portable devices; and industrial applications.

