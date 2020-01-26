Nippon Dragon Resources (CVE:NIP) Shares Up 12.5%

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc (CVE:NIP)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 131,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 169% from the average session volume of 48,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67.

Nippon Dragon Resources Company Profile (CVE:NIP)

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Rocmec 1 gold project, which is located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which is located in Courville Township, Quebec; and the Denain project that is located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

