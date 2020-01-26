Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Shares Down 0.5%

Stella-Jones Inc (OTCMKTS:STLJF)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.11 and last traded at $29.11, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.24.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.81.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLJF)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.