Over The Wire (ASX:OTW) Trading Down 0.9%

Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (ASX:OTW) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as A$4.49 ($3.18) and last traded at A$4.49 ($3.18), 20,627 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.53 ($3.21).

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.67. The company has a market cap of $231.72 million and a P/E ratio of 21.80.

Over The Wire Company Profile (ASX:OTW)

Over the Wire Holdings Limited provides data network and Internet, voice, and data center co-location, and cloud and managed services for corporate clients in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Internet connectivity services to enable Internet services, video conferencing, Software as a Service applications, and online collaboration for various businesses.

