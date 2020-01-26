ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) fell 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.66.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27.

