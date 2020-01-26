Money3 (ASX:MNY) Trading Down 0.4%

Money3 Co. Limited (ASX:MNY)’s stock price fell 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as A$2.44 ($1.73) and last traded at A$2.45 ($1.74), 112,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.46 ($1.74).

The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. The firm has a market cap of $446.21 million and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.20.

Money3 Company Profile (ASX:MNY)

Money3 Corporation Limited, a finance company, provides secured and unsecured personal loans in Australia. The company offers vehicle loans that include loans for new and used cars, motorbikes, scooters, vans, minibuses, campervans, utes, trailers, boats, jet skis, trucks, and tractors. It also provides cash and personal loans.

