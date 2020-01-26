Knorr – Bremse (ETR:KBX) Shares Up 0.4%

Knorr – Bremse AG (ETR:KBX) traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €100.44 ($116.79) and last traded at €99.80 ($116.05), 171,069 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at €99.39 ($115.57).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €91.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €89.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Knorr – Bremse Company Profile (ETR:KBX)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

